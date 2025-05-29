HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 74.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Bradesco (BBD) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HDB is 2.55B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for HDB on May 29, 2025 was 3.10M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stock saw an increase of 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.08% and a quarterly increase of 23.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for HDB’s stock, with a 16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.88. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 14.51, with 1.68 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.05 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.