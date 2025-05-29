Hasbro, Inc (HAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 67.38, but the company has seen a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that HAS emphasizes MAGIC: The Gathering, cost cuts and Disney ties, to drive growth. Yet, macro uncertainty and tariff risks cloud the outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) is 21.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAS is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HAS is 131.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 29, 2025, HAS’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stock saw an increase of -3.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.05% and a quarterly increase of -2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Hasbro, Inc (HAS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for HAS’s stock, with a 4.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

HAS Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.51. In addition, Hasbro, Inc saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from Austin Matthew Edward, who sale 1,718 shares at the price of $65.06 back on Nov 29 ’24. After this action, Austin Matthew Edward now owns 36,828 shares of Hasbro, Inc, valued at $111,782 using the latest closing price.

MATTHEW AUSTIN, the Officer of Hasbro, Inc, proposed sale 1,718 shares at $65.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29 ’24, which means that MATTHEW AUSTIN is holding shares at $111,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 39.16, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 880.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hasbro, Inc (HAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.