Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE)’s stock price has soared by 1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 172.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Beyond analysts’ top -and-bottom-line estimates for Hamilton Lane (HLNE), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended March 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) is 32.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLNE is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLNE is 28.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.31% of that float. On May 29, 2025, HLNE’s average trading volume was 518.44K shares.

HLNE’s Market Performance

The stock of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) has seen a 3.41% increase in the past week, with a 16.53% rise in the past month, and a 14.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for HLNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.76% for HLNE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLNE

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLNE reach a price target of $186. The rating they have provided for HLNE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HLNE, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

HLNE Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLNE rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.94. In addition, Hamilton Lane Inc saw 18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLNE starting from Rogers Hartley R., who sale 10,255 shares at the price of $159.00 back on Feb 12 ’25. After this action, Rogers Hartley R. now owns 0 shares of Hamilton Lane Inc, valued at $1,630,545 using the latest closing price.

STEPHEN R BRENNAN, the Officer of Hamilton Lane Inc, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $197.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that STEPHEN R BRENNAN is holding shares at $2,964,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hamilton Lane Inc stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 38.54, with 15.38 for asset returns.

Based on Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 301.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.