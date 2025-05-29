Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) is above average at 14.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HALO is 121.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HALO on May 29, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) has jumped by 0.02 compared to previous close of 54.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences. Details on the Company’s participation are as follows: Event: Benchmark 2025 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference Format: 1×1 Meetings Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 Meetings Date: Monday, June 9, 2025 Presentation Time: 7:00am PT / 10:00am ET A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

HALO’s Market Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) has experienced a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.14% drop in the past month, and a -6.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for HALO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for HALO’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $62 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HALO, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.49. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc saw 13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 4,497 shares at the price of $60.37 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 28,611 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, valued at $271,467 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sale 503 shares at $64.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 33,108 shares at $32,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.55 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.29. Equity return is now at value 147.06, with 24.04 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 656.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.