Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen a 10.53% increase in the past week, with a 17.76% gain in the past month, and a 4.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.94% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFAI is 18.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of GFAI was 323.60K shares.

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.78 in relation to its previous close of 1.18. However, the company has experienced a 10.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-28 that Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call April 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Natalya Rudman – Crescendo Communications Lei Olivia Wang – Chairwoman & CEO Yuting Catherine Zuo – CFO Lin Jia – President Conference Call Participants Unidentified Analyst – Operator Good morning and welcome to Guardforce AI 2024 Year-End Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

GFAI Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0962. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw -11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co Ltd stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.33. Equity return is now at value -20.57, with -12.99 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -84.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.