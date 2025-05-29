Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) is above average at 81.65x. The 36-month beta value for GO is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GO is 91.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.33% of that float. The average trading volume of GO on May 29, 2025 was 3.42M shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.86relation to previous closing price of 14.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

GO’s Market Performance

GO’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly rise of 25.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to GO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

GO Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Thompson Luke D, who sale 1,368 shares at the price of $13.77 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Thompson Luke D now owns 29,799 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, valued at $18,837 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Luke D, the Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, proposed sale 1,368 shares at $13.77 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Thompson Luke D is holding shares at $18,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.43, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 193.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 209.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.