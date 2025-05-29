Grindr Inc (GRND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.39 in relation to its previous close of 23.86. However, the company has experienced a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Does Grindr Inc. (GRND) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRND is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRND is 38.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.80% of that float. On May 29, 2025, GRND’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND stock saw an increase of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.94% and a quarterly increase of 38.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Grindr Inc (GRND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.69% for GRND stock, with a simple moving average of 51.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRND stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRND in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRND reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GRND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GRND, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

GRND Trading at 20.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.75. In addition, Grindr Inc saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from THE 1997 GEARON FAMILY TRUST, who proposed sale 174,858 shares at the price of $23.82 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, THE 1997 GEARON FAMILY TRUST now owns shares of Grindr Inc, valued at $4,164,348 using the latest closing price.

Lu James Fu Bin, the Director of Grindr Inc, sale 229,627 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Lu James Fu Bin is holding 27,693,332 shares at $5,508,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindr Inc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value -63.52, with -16.93 for asset returns.

Based on Grindr Inc (GRND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -75.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grindr Inc (GRND) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.