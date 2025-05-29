Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE)’s stock price has dropped by -9.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that PITTSFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GREE) (“Greenidge” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided an update on the Company’s growth prospects. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Total revenue of $19.2 million; Net loss from operations of $5.6 million; EBITDA of $0.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA of.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GREE is also noteworthy at 3.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GREE is 9.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume of GREE on May 29, 2025 was 368.79K shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) has seen a 19.84% increase in the past week, with a 36.04% rise in the past month, and a 59.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for GREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.27% for GREE’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GREE reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

GREE Trading at 58.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.63%, as shares surge +41.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1959. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from Kovler Jordan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.56 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Kovler Jordan now owns 152,912 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, valued at $7,800 using the latest closing price.

Kovler Jordan, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, sale 3,133 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Kovler Jordan is holding 147,912 shares at $4,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc stands at -0.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.