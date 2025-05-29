Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) is above average at 10.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPK is 297.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPK on May 29, 2025 was 3.17M shares.

GPK) stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 22.94. However, the company has seen a -3.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ATLANTA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Alessandro Maselli has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Maselli is currently president and chief executive officer of Catalent Pharma Solutions and a member of its board.

GPK’s Market Performance

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has seen a -3.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.65% decline in the past month and a -17.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for GPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of -18.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

GPK Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.78. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Co saw -17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Lischer Charles D, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $29.65 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Lischer Charles D now owns 49,849 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, valued at $355,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 20.62, with 5.43 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.