Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.05x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBDC is 244.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of GBDC was 1.62M shares.

GBDC) stock’s latest price update

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 15.13. However, the company has experienced a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

GBDC’s Market Performance

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) has seen a -0.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.40% gain in the past month and a -2.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for GBDC’s stock, with a 1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBDC, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

GBDC Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.69. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Golub Lawrence E, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.91 back on Sep 05 ’24. After this action, Golub Lawrence E now owns 1,998,880 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc, valued at $298,200 using the latest closing price.

Golub Lawrence E, the Chairman of Golub Capital BDC Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $14.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06 ’24, which means that Golub Lawrence E is holding 2,018,880 shares at $295,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.9 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc stands at 0.43. The total capital return value is set at 0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 274.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.