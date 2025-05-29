Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has decreased by -8.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -64.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that NANPING, China, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced that the Company’s board of directors approved on April 23, 2025 that the authorized, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated on a 25 for 1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of May 9, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) is 1.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDHG is -12.28.

The public float for GDHG is 0.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On May 29, 2025, GDHG’s average trading volume was 177.91K shares.

GDHG’s Market Performance

GDHG’s stock has seen a -64.48% decrease for the week, with a -77.34% drop in the past month and a -93.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.57% for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -67.49% for GDHG’s stock, with a -96.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDHG Trading at -91.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.33%, as shares sank -78.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG fell by -66.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.1630. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw -97.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -2.48, with -1.99 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.