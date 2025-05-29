GH Research PLC (GHRS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) has jumped by 7.44 compared to previous close of 11.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that DUBLIN, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today announced the acceptance of a Pharmaceutical Pipeline Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting (ASCP) in Arizona, United States from May 27 – 30, where Professor Michael E. Thase, MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania will present clinical data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial with GH001 in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201).

Is It Worth Investing in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) Right Now?

GHRS has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GHRS is 39.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GHRS on May 29, 2025 was 205.27K shares.

GHRS’s Market Performance

GHRS’s stock has seen a 0.96% increase for the week, with a 33.72% rise in the past month and a 14.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for GH Research PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for GHRS’s stock, with a 30.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHRS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GHRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GHRS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GHRS reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for GHRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GHRS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

GHRS Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +39.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHRS rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.95. In addition, GH Research PLC saw 79.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHRS

The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.65 for asset returns.

Based on GH Research PLC (GHRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -94.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GH Research PLC (GHRS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.