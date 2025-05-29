Gentex Corp (GNTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 22.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Gentex has evolved significantly since 2018, with stronger financials, diversified revenue, and innovative products, making it a compelling long-term investment at current prices. Despite 95% of revenue from the auto sector, Gentex’s deep integration in supply chains and proprietary technology provide resilience against trade war impacts. Gentex’s financial strength, with high margins, strong ROE and ROIC, and over $500 million in cash, offers a competitive edge in a challenging market.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNTX is 223.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GNTX on May 29, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stock saw a decrease of -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Gentex Corp (GNTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for GNTX’s stock, with a -20.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on September 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GNTX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.20. In addition, Gentex Corp saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 3,764 shares at the price of $22.87 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 5,939 shares of Gentex Corp, valued at $86,076 using the latest closing price.

GENTEX CORP, the 10% Owner of Gentex Corp, purchase 3,152,500 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23 ’24, which means that GENTEX CORP is holding 6,463,808 shares at $15,762,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 14.04 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 563.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corp (GNTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.