Genmab ADR (GMAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 21.28, however, the company has experienced a 4.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Media Release COPENHAGEN, Denmark; May 27, 2025 Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB ) announced today that its C hief F inancial O fficer Anthony Pagano will participate in a fireside chat at the 4 6 th Goldman Sachs Annual Global Health c are Conference in Miami, Florida at 8:00 A M E D T ( 2:00 PM CE S T ) on June 9, 202 5. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Genmab’s website at https://ir.genmab.com/events-presentations.

Is It Worth Investing in Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) is above average at 12.02x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GMAB is 614.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMAB on May 29, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

GMAB’s Market Performance

GMAB stock saw an increase of 4.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.71% and a quarterly increase of -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Genmab ADR (GMAB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for GMAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMAB

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to GMAB, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

GMAB Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMAB rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Genmab ADR saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genmab ADR stands at 0.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.04. Equity return is now at value 22.69, with 19.07 for asset returns.

Based on Genmab ADR (GMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 45.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 63.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genmab ADR (GMAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.