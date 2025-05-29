Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GTX stock has gone down by -8.74%, with a monthly gain of 18.56% and a quarterly surge of 8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Garrett Motion Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for GTX’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41x compared to its average ratio. GTX has 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTX is 199.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on May 29, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 11.28. However, the company has seen a -8.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-22 that Yesterday, shares of Garrett Motion (GTX 7.44%) fell 10% after the company announced a big secondary offering. Today, the stock is making back most of what it lost.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw 20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu, who proposed sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $10.96 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu now owns shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $109,600,000 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 24,901,724 shares at $602,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.35.

Based on Garrett Motion Inc (GTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 590.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.