Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Stock Sees a-8.11 Decrease

The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -18.56% drop in the past month, and a -40.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for GLMD’s stock, with a -54.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLMD is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GLMD is 2.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLMD on May 29, 2025 was 2.48M shares.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD)’s stock price has dropped by -8.11 in relation to previous closing price of 1.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Biomarker analysis from Phase 3 ARMOR study reveals significant reduction in inflammation, cardiac stress, and atherosclerotic drivers, unlocking potential new commercial and clinical pathways. Validated decrease in ANP (Atrial Natriuretic Peptide), a key clinical marker for heart failure, highlights expansion potential into broader cardiometabolic markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLMD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLMD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

GLMD Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3190. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw -57.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.38. Equity return is now at value -49.58, with -44.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.