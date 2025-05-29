Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has jumped by 0.78 compared to previous close of 106.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, is thrilled to announce its expansion into cryptocurrency trading with the upcoming launch of Moomoo Crypto, a comprehensive digital asset investment service for its U.S. users.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FUTU is 90.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for FUTU on May 29, 2025 was 2.85M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has seen a -2.11% decrease for the week, with a 20.10% rise in the past month and a -5.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.06% for FUTU’s stock, with a 18.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on November 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FUTU, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.54. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 34.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUTU starting from XU LI, who proposed sale 144,311 shares at the price of $83.27 back on Dec 09 ’24. After this action, XU LI now owns shares of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR, valued at $12,016,777 using the latest closing price.

Huang River Investment Limited, the Shareholder of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR, proposed sale 20,645,160 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26 ’24, which means that Huang River Investment Limited is holding shares at $200,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.5 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 20.67, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.