Funko Inc (FNKO) Stock Observes -59.12% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Funko Inc (FNKO) has seen a 6.92% increase in the past week, with a 0.74% gain in the past month, and a -66.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for FNKO’s stock, with a -59.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FNKO is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FNKO is 33.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. The average trading volume of FNKO on May 29, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

FNKO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has jumped by 5.41 compared to previous close of 3.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. cnbc.com reported 2025-05-12 that Shares of Mattel, Hasbro, Jakks and Funko rallied on Monday after the U.S. agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on China. The agreement will pause most tariffs and other trade barriers for 90 days, including reducing the 145% levy President Donald Trump had in place on Chinese imports to 30%.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FNKO, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Funko Inc saw -69.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Williams Cynthia W, who sale 47,457 shares at the price of $3.94 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Williams Cynthia W now owns 32,769 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $187,000 using the latest closing price.

Oddie Andrew David, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Funko Inc, sale 9,580 shares at $4.96 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Oddie Andrew David is holding 52,203 shares at $47,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -9.24, with -2.86 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 72.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Funko Inc (FNKO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.