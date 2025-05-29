Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FULC is 47.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.30% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of FULC was 556.49K shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC)’s stock price has soared by 8.66 in relation to previous closing price of 6.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that the company granted non-statutory stock options to two new employees. Fulcrum granted stock options to purchase shares of the company’s common stock pursuant to the company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, or the plan, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Fulcrum in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

FULC’s Market Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has seen a 5.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 93.28% gain in the past month and a 107.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for FULC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.09% for FULC’s stock, with a 55.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $12 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to FULC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at 65.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +89.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc saw 46.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sale 498 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 14,062 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.