FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 6.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alan Andreini – Investor Relations Ken Nicholson – CEO Buck Fletcher – CFO Conference Call Participants Giuliano Bologna – Compass Point Brian McKenna – Citizens Greg Lewis – BTIG Operator Good day and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 FTAI Infrastructure Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are listen only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIP is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FIP is 107.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FIP’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

FIP’s Market Performance

FIP’s stock has seen a 18.30% increase for the week, with a 44.80% rise in the past month and a 14.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.94% for FIP’s stock, with a -12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIP reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to FIP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

FIP Trading at 38.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +18.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIP starting from Fletcher Carl Russell IV, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.33 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Fletcher Carl Russell IV now owns 20,000 shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc, valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson Kenneth J., the CEO and President of FTAI Infrastructure Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Nicholson Kenneth J. is holding 1,088,582 shares at $2,610,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -6.42, with -1.73 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -61.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.