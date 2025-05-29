FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXO is 3.31.

The public float for FOXO is 6.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on May 29, 2025 was 4.54M shares.

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) has dropped by -6.13 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that West Palm Beach, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), today announced that effective 4.01pm Eastern Time, on April 28, 2025, (the “Effective Time”), the Company completed a 1 for 10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The Company’s common stock will open for trading on Tuesday April 29, 2025, on a post-split basis and continue to trade under the symbol FOXO.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has fallen by -22.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.32% and a quarterly drop of -79.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.13% for FOXO Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.15% for FOXO’s stock, with a -80.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -58.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -46.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6803. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc saw -84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Kr8 ai Inc., who sale 1,300,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Jul 22 ’24. After this action, Kr8 ai Inc. now owns 0 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc, valued at $325,000 using the latest closing price.

WHITE MARK BRIAN, the Interim CEO of FOXO Technologies Inc, sale 1,300,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’24, which means that WHITE MARK BRIAN is holding 0 shares at $325,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.92 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc stands at -3.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.0.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.