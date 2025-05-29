Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FOXA stock has gone down by -0.62%, with a monthly gain of 13.41% and a quarterly plunge of -1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Fox Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for FOXA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is 13.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FOXA is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXA is 212.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FOXA’s average trading volume was 4.40M shares.

FOXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has surged by 0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 55.80, but the company has seen a -0.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Here is how Fox (FOXA) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXA

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOXA reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for FOXA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

FOXA Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXA fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.10. In addition, Fox Corporation saw 15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXA starting from MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $53.17 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT now owns 1,200,862 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $3,083,860 using the latest closing price.

Keith Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman Emeritus of Fox Corporation, proposed sale 58,000 shares at $53.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Keith Rupert Murdoch is holding shares at $3,095,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 16.89, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOXA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fox Corporation (FOXA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.