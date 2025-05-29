Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has gone down by -2.26% for the week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month and a -23.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for FBIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for FBIN’s stock, with a -29.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is 14.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FBIN is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBIN is 119.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FBIN’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

FBIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 49.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that Despite recent underperformance and declining revenues, Fortune Brands Innovations remains attractively valued relative to peers and historical averages. Weakness in the Outdoors segment and macroeconomic headwinds, including housing affordability and high interest rates, have pressured results. Management is proactively addressing tariff risks and supply chain challenges, with digital sales growth and cost-cutting initiatives supporting future earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIN reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for FBIN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2024.

FBIN Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.82. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc saw -27.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from Ronald Wilson, who proposed sale 1,700 shares at the price of $54.16 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Ronald Wilson now owns shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, valued at $92,078 using the latest closing price.

Papesh Kristin, the EVP and CHRO of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, purchase 483 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Papesh Kristin is holding 7,617 shares at $29,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.62, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 932.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.