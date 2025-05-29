Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FHTX is 3.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FHTX is 27.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FHTX’s average trading volume was 118.76K shares.

The stock of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) has increased by 6.17 when compared to last closing price of 4.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event, TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit, Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

FHTX’s Market Performance

FHTX’s stock has risen by 3.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly drop of -14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for FHTX’s stock, with a -28.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHTX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for FHTX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FHTX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $9 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FHTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FHTX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

FHTX Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHTX rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHTX starting from Costa Carlos, who sale 35,756 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Sep 20 ’24. After this action, Costa Carlos now owns 0 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, valued at $358,990 using the latest closing price.

Costa Carlos, the Chief People Officer of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, sale 857 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’24, which means that Costa Carlos is holding 0 shares at $8,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.14 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.52.

Based on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX), the company’s capital structure generated -1.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -97.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

To wrap up, the performance of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.