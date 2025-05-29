Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68relation to previous closing price of 245.22. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

Is It Worth Investing in Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) Right Now?

Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FLUT is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLUT is 174.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for FLUT on May 29, 2025 was 2.46M shares.

FLUT’s Market Performance

FLUT stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly increase of -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for FLUT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FLUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $289 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLUT reach a price target of $317, previously predicting the price at $328. The rating they have provided for FLUT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

FLUT Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.11. In addition, Flutter Entertainment Plc saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUT starting from Jackson Jeremy Peter, who sale 1,659 shares at the price of $242.46 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jackson Jeremy Peter now owns 34,056 shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc, valued at $402,241 using the latest closing price.

Coldrake Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of Flutter Entertainment Plc, sale 129 shares at $242.46 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Coldrake Robert is holding 4,840 shares at $31,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flutter Entertainment Plc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.39, with 2.12 for asset returns.

Based on Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.