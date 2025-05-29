Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) is above average at 37.87x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FND is 105.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FND on May 29, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has decreased by -2.13 when compared to last closing price of 73.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that HD leverages scale and tech while FND grows with focus and agility, two distinct strategies vying for a share in the $1-trillion home improvement retail market.

FND’s Market Performance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has experienced a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -30.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for FND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for FND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $100 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FND, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

FND Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.84. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Luke Olson, who proposed sale 5,782 shares at the price of $103.65 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Luke Olson now owns shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $599,304 using the latest closing price.

West George Vincent, the Director of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that West George Vincent is holding shares at $11,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.74, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 113.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 488.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.