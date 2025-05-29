Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FIVN is 74.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.56% of that float. On May 29, 2025, FIVN’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 27.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors with an interest in Internet – Software stocks have likely encountered both Five9 (FIVN) and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY).

FIVN’s Market Performance

Five9 Inc (FIVN) has experienced a 1.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month, and a -28.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for FIVN’s stock, with a -18.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $46 based on the research report published on January 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVN reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FIVN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2024.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIVN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.56. In addition, Five9 Inc saw -33.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Dignan Andy, who sale 700 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Dignan Andy now owns 232,009 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $17,864 using the latest closing price.

Dignan Andy, the President of Five9 Inc, sale 700 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Dignan Andy is holding 232,709 shares at $18,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 54.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 38.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Five9 Inc (FIVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.