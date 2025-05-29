First Advantage Corp (FA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 17.40. However, the company has seen a -6.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ATLANTA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will host its inaugural Investor Day in New York City and webcast live tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FA is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FA is 78.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.61% of that float. The average trading volume of FA on May 29, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

FA’s Market Performance

The stock of First Advantage Corp (FA) has seen a -6.16% decrease in the past week, with a 20.84% rise in the past month, and a -8.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for FA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for FA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $20 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to FA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FA Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FA fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.83. In addition, First Advantage Corp saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FA starting from Jardine Bret T, who sale 146 shares at the price of $18.18 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jardine Bret T now owns 6,666 shares of First Advantage Corp, valued at $2,654 using the latest closing price.

Jardine Bret T, the Officer of First Advantage Corp, proposed sale 146 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Jardine Bret T is holding shares at $2,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Advantage Corp stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -13.59, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Advantage Corp (FA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 83.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, First Advantage Corp (FA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.