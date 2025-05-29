Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF): A Technical Analysis

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26x compared to its average ratio. FNF has 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FNF is 259.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNF on May 29, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 54.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Excellence in 1031 Exchanges: IPX1031 Honored Again CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, has once again been named Best Overall 1031 Exchange Company by Fit Small Business for 2025. IPX1031 provides nationwide Qualified Intermediary services for all types of 1031 Exchanges, including delayed, simultaneous, reverse, and improvement transactions.

FNF’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has seen a -4.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.98% decline in the past month and a -12.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for FNF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for FNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $69 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

FNF Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.76. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from Fidelity National Financial, I, who purchase 4,500,000 shares at the price of $33.60 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Fidelity National Financial, I now owns 110,483,243 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc, valued at $151,200,000 using the latest closing price.

Dhanidina Halim, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $64.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Dhanidina Halim is holding 14,316 shares at $155,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 14.72, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.