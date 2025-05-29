Fedex Corp (FDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 219.76. However, the company has seen a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that FedEx is a global logistics leader with a mature business model, stable cash flows, and a focus on operational efficiency and technology investments. Revenue growth has stagnated, but low debt, strong margins, and reduced capital expenditures position FedEx for increased free cash flow and shareholder returns. My DCF and multiples-based valuation yields a fair value of $259 per share, implying a 20% upside from current levels—supporting a Buy recommendation.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FDX is 219.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FDX on May 29, 2025 was 2.03M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a 2.67% rise in the past month, and a -15.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for FDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for FDX’s stock, with a -17.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $275 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $337. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to FDX, setting the target price at $221 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

FDX Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.80. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from SMITH FREDERICK W, who sale 123,850 shares at the price of $202.85 back on Apr 11 ’25. After this action, SMITH FREDERICK W now owns 14,289,514 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $25,122,521 using the latest closing price.

SMITH FREDERICK W, the Officer of Fedex Corp, proposed sale 123,850 shares at $206.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11 ’25, which means that SMITH FREDERICK W is holding shares at $25,562,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 14.74, with 4.57 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 56.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.