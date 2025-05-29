Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.74 in comparison to its previous close of 1503.62, however, the company has experienced a -20.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-05-28 that Major U.S. equities indexes ticked lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the afternoon’s earnings results from artificial intelligence (AI) chip behemoth Nvidia (NVDA).

Is It Worth Investing in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) is above average at 69.77x. The 36-month beta value for FICO is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FICO is 23.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of FICO on May 29, 2025 was 227.52K shares.

FICO’s Market Performance

FICO stock saw a decrease of -20.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Fair Isaac Corp (FICO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.40% for FICO’s stock, with a -16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FICO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FICO reach a price target of $2800. The rating they have provided for FICO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FICO, setting the target price at $2170 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

FICO Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FICO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FICO fell by -20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,985.16. In addition, Fair Isaac Corp saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FICO starting from LANSING WILLIAM J, who sale 592 shares at the price of $2170.34 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, LANSING WILLIAM J now owns 42,138 shares of Fair Isaac Corp, valued at $1,284,840 using the latest closing price.

LANSING WILLIAM J, the President and CEO of Fair Isaac Corp, sale 5,419 shares at $2147.97 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that LANSING WILLIAM J is holding 42,730 shares at $11,639,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FICO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fair Isaac Corp stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.54.

Based on Fair Isaac Corp (FICO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 761.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.