F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 10.98x. The 36-month beta value for FNB is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FNB is 354.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on May 29, 2025 was 2.96M shares.

FNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) has decreased by -1.69 when compared to last closing price of 14.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has promoted Christopher “Chris” Chan to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB’s stock has fallen by -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.19% and a quarterly drop of -4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for F.N.B. Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for FNB’s stock, with a -4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FNB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, F.N.B. Corp saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from MOTLEY DAVID L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $15.51 back on Feb 19 ’25. After this action, MOTLEY DAVID L now owns 65,344 shares of F.N.B. Corp, valued at $232,586 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, the Director of F.N.B. Corp, purchase 3,000 shares at $15.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B is holding 158,834 shares at $46,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corp stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corp (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, F.N.B. Corp (FNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.