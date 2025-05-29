eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has jumped by 13.04 compared to previous close of 7.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Citing unmatched leadership, agent support, and growth opportunities, Scott Kumler has moved his award-winning The Kumler Group to eXp Realty Citing unmatched leadership, agent support, and growth opportunities, Scott Kumler has moved his award-winning The Kumler Group to eXp Realty

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EXPI is 85.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on May 29, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI’s stock has seen a 14.68% increase for the week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month and a -15.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.71% for EXPI’s stock, with a -24.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Sell” to EXPI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

EXPI Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw -24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Sanford Glenn Darrel, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $7.99 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Sanford Glenn Darrel now owns 39,628,400 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $199,628 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the Officer of eXp World Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $7.99 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding shares at $199,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -6.44, with -3.24 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 30.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 10.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.