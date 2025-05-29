Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD)’s stock price has dropped by -25.35 in relation to previous closing price of 34.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exodus announces the launch of XO Pay, a new service that allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly within the Exodus Mobile wallet.

Is It Worth Investing in Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD) Right Now?

Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.72x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXOD is 7.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of EXOD was 95.29K shares.

EXOD’s Market Performance

EXOD stock saw a decrease of -24.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.82% for EXOD’s stock, with a -17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXOD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for EXOD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXOD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $65 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXOD reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for EXOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EXOD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

EXOD Trading at -37.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.12%, as shares sank -36.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXOD fell by -24.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +321.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.61. In addition, Exodus Movement Inc saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXOD starting from Olivera Matias, who sale 4,887 shares at the price of $42.00 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Olivera Matias now owns 247,366 shares of Exodus Movement Inc, valued at $205,254 using the latest closing price.

Gernetzke James, the Chief Financial Officer of Exodus Movement Inc, sale 800 shares at $40.75 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Gernetzke James is holding 405,145 shares at $32,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exodus Movement Inc stands at 0.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 20.56, with 18.54 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 37.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.