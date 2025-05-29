Examining the Volatility of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s (LW) Stock

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has gone down by -1.02% for the week, with a 3.11% rise in the past month and a 2.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for LW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for LW’s stock, with a -15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LW is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LW is 139.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LW on May 29, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

LW) stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has soared by 0.32 in relation to previous closing price of 53.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (“Lamb Weston” or “the Company”) (NYSE:LW). Investors who purchased Lamb Weston securities prior to July 25, 2023, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LW.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LW, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

LW Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.93. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $60.94 back on Jan 13 ’25. After this action, NIBLOCK ROBERT A now owns 26,406 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $182,819 using the latest closing price.

BLIXT CHARLES A, the Director of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, purchase 1,200 shares at $63.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that BLIXT CHARLES A is holding 22,982 shares at $75,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 21.63, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.