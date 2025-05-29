Examining the Volatility of Catheter Precision Inc’s (VTAK) Stock

The stock of Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has gone down by -40.60% for the week, with a -36.29% drop in the past month and a -48.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.06% for VTAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.04% for VTAK’s stock, with a -63.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTAK is -0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTAK is 10.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTAK on May 29, 2025 was 533.11K shares.

VTAK) stock’s latest price update

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK)’s stock price has dropped by -4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -40.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-05-27 that FORT MILL, S.C., May 27, 2025 – PRISM MediaWire – Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced that it has received CE Mark approval for LockeT, the latest advanced vascular closure device.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTAK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for VTAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTAK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTAK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for VTAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2018.

VTAK Trading at -41.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.57%, as shares sank -37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTAK fell by -42.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2638. In addition, Catheter Precision Inc saw -60.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTAK starting from COLOMBATTO MARTIN J, who sale 3 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Jan 29 ’25. After this action, COLOMBATTO MARTIN J now owns 0 shares of Catheter Precision Inc, valued at $1 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.35 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catheter Precision Inc stands at -37.45. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -136.26, with -68.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -358.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.