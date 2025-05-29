Examining the Volatility of BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s (BBIO) Stock

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen a -4.30% decrease in the past week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month, and a -3.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for BBIO’s stock, with a 7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

BBIO has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBIO is 160.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on May 29, 2025 was 2.98M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has plunged by -2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 33.10, but the company has seen a -4.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that – In a post-hoc analysis of ATTRibute-CM, acoramidis reduced the annual frequency of CVH due to AF/AFL by 43% compared to placebo and reduced the incidence of new-onset AF/AFL by 17% in the subgroup with no prior history of AF compared to placebo

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $50 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BBIO Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.87. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 17.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $33.40 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,798,447 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $2,504,978 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the Chief Executive Officer of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 26,156 shares at $33.33 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 217,404 shares at $871,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.48 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at -0.96.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), the company’s capital structure generated -0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -49.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -436.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.