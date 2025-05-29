Examining the Volatility of American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) Stock

In the past week, AREC stock has gone down by -26.82%, with a monthly decline of -34.37% and a quarterly surge of 22.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for American Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.38% for AREC’s stock, with a -18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AREC is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AREC on May 29, 2025 was 6.01M shares.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.59 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a -26.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that ReElement has successfully demonstrated advanced refining capabilities achieving >99.7% pure antimony(III) sulfide from antimony ore (stibnite) The tolling agreement has been extended from five years to ten years, strengthening ReElement’s position to supply both commercial and defense markets with high-purity antimony(III) sulfide and antimony(III) oxide FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”), along with its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, is pleased to announce the expansion of their previously announced antimony tolling agreement. Under the updated terms, ReElement will refine shipments of stibnite ore at its central Indiana refining facilities into of ultra-pure antimony(iii) sulfide or antimony(iii) oxide.

AREC Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -35.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC fell by -26.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8268. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw -35.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.34 for the present operating margin

-27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -82.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.17.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 673.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.