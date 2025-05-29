Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Stock Sees a2.69 Increase

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has gone up by 0.47% for the week, with a 27.40% rise in the past month and a 19.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EXAS is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EXAS is 185.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on May 29, 2025 was 2.64M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) has increased by 2.69 when compared to last closing price of 56.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced new data to be presented from the Beta-CORRECT clinical validation study at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Results from Beta-CORRECT, a subset of the GALAXY cohort, validate the performance of its tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Oncodetect™, in predicting recurrence in stage II–IV colorectal.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $60 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXAS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

EXAS Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.19. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who purchase 19,500 shares at the price of $51.35 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 1,074,191 shares of Exact Sciences Corp, valued at $1,001,325 using the latest closing price.

Baranick Brian, the EVP, GM, Precision Oncology of Exact Sciences Corp, sale 929 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08 ’24, which means that Baranick Brian is holding 12,758 shares at $65,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp stands at -0.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -36.89, with -16.87 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -57.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -788.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.