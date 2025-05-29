Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.78relation to previous closing price of 7.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Seth Blackley – Chief Executive Officer John Johnson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Doney – UBS Matthew Gillmor – KeyBanc Ryan Daniels – William Blair Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Jeff Garro – Stephens Kyle Aikman – JPMorgan Matthew Shea – Needham Constantine Davides – Citizens Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Daniel Grosslight – Citi David Larsen – BTIG Operator Welcome to the Evolent Earning Conference Call for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVH is 114.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVH on May 29, 2025 was 2.51M shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stock saw a decrease of -12.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Evolent Health Inc (EVH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.12% for EVH’s stock, with a -51.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EVH, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw -32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Holder Diane, who purchase 2,735 shares at the price of $9.33 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Holder Diane now owns 70,584 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $25,518 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph, the PRESIDENT of Evolent Health Inc, purchase 11,040 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that McCarthy Daniel Joseph is holding 389,004 shares at $99,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -10.99, with -4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 84.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.