Evergy Inc (EVRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.34x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVRG is 226.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of EVRG was 2.57M shares.

EVRG) stock’s latest price update

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.60 in relation to its previous close of 66.23. However, the company has experienced a -2.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Over the last two decades, Evergy has proven itself to be a qualitative dividend grower. The electric utility reaffirmed its 4% to 6% annual adjusted EPS growth outlook, with the expectation of growth in the top half of this range. S&P awards a BBB credit rating to Evergy on a stable outlook.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG’s stock has fallen by -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.62% and a quarterly drop of -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Evergy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for EVRG’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

EVRG Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.99. In addition, Evergy Inc saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from KING CHARLES L, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $65.22 back on Nov 27 ’24. After this action, KING CHARLES L now owns 14,634 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $150,008 using the latest closing price.

Charles Lynn King, the Officer of Evergy Inc, proposed sale 2,300 shares at $64.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that Charles Lynn King is holding shares at $149,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 8.95, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evergy Inc (EVRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.