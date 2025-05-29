Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Synopsys, Inc’s (SNPS) Stock

The stock of Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has seen a -10.31% decrease in the past week, with a 4.16% gain in the past month, and a -1.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for SNPS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) is above average at 34.19x. The 36-month beta value for SNPS is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNPS is 153.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on May 29, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

The stock price of Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) has plunged by -9.64 when compared to previous closing price of 511.79, but the company has seen a -10.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $600 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $570. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $675 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $493.35. In addition, Synopsys, Inc saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from DE GEUS AART, who sale 15,705 shares at the price of $444.42 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, DE GEUS AART now owns 116,671 shares of Synopsys, Inc, valued at $6,979,652 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys, Inc stands at 0.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.27, with 11.02 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys, Inc (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Synopsys, Inc (SNPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.