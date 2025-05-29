Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) Stock

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a 5.38% gain in the past month, and a 1.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for QFIN’s stock, with a 17.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) is above average at 6.56x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QFIN is 119.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QFIN on May 29, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has jumped by 0.28 compared to previous close of 42.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Qifu Technology’s AI-led strategy lifts credit growth, whereas Byrna Technologies ramps up production and preps the Compact Launcher for a 2025 launch.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $24.50. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2023.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20.80 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.25. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw 11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QFIN starting from Zuoli Xu, who proposed sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.05 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Zuoli Xu now owns shares of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR, valued at $1,151,250 using the latest closing price.

Yan Zheng, the Officer of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR, proposed sale 483,000 shares at $37.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03 ’24, which means that Yan Zheng is holding shares at $18,296,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at 0.4. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 30.67, with 13.44 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 8.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.