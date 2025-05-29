Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Netstreit Corp’s (NTST) Stock

The stock of Netstreit Corp (NTST) has gone up by 0.56% for the week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month and a 9.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.23% for NTST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for NTST’s stock, with a 3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) Right Now?

NTST has 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NTST is 80.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on May 29, 2025 was 961.03K shares.

NTST) stock’s latest price update

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 15.89. However, the company has seen a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that I believe stocks are superior to bonds long term, especially during inflationary periods. But recent trends suggest bonds are becoming more competitive. Higher bond yields and rising stock valuations have made the risk/reward balance less favorable for stocks, especially defensive, income-oriented ones. I’m not buying bonds, but I see big opportunities in high-quality dividend stocks that have fallen out of favor, but still offer strong long-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NTST, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

NTST Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Netstreit Corp saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Manheimer Mark, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $14.87 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Manheimer Mark now owns 307,072 shares of Netstreit Corp, valued at $37,162 using the latest closing price.

Manheimer Mark, the President, CEO and Secretary of Netstreit Corp, purchase 6,384 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Manheimer Mark is holding 304,572 shares at $97,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netstreit Corp stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.88, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Netstreit Corp (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 98.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netstreit Corp (NTST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.