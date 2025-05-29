Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ModivCare Inc’s (MODV) Stock

The stock of ModivCare Inc (MODV) has seen a 47.95% increase in the past week, with a 3.98% gain in the past month, and a -67.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for MODV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.20% for MODV stock, with a simple moving average of -87.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MODV is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MODV is 11.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.82% of that float. The average trading volume of MODV on May 29, 2025 was 479.82K shares.

The stock price of ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) has surged by 47.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a 47.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ModivCare, Inc. (“ModivCare” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:MODV). Investors who purchased ModivCare securities prior to November 3, 2022, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MODV.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for MODV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MODV, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

MODV Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV rose by +24.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1119. In addition, ModivCare Inc saw -88.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from AI Catalyst Fund, LP, who purchase 187,500 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, AI Catalyst Fund, LP now owns 1,942,500 shares of ModivCare Inc, valued at $755,625 using the latest closing price.

AI Catalyst Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of ModivCare Inc, purchase 187,500 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that AI Catalyst Fund, LP is holding 2,130,000 shares at $725,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -951.52, with -13.33 for asset returns.

Based on ModivCare Inc (MODV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, ModivCare Inc (MODV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.