Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s (JSPR) Stock

In the past week, JSPR stock has gone up by 1.39%, with a monthly gain of 6.46% and a quarterly plunge of -11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for JSPR’s stock, with a -61.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JSPR is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JSPR is 12.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on May 29, 2025 was 199.01K shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.13 in comparison to its previous close of 4.77, however, the company has experienced a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting KIT to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on February 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to JSPR, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

JSPR Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw -76.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Mahal Jeetinder Singh, who sale 900 shares at the price of $22.11 back on Dec 12 ’24. After this action, Mahal Jeetinder Singh now owns 25,009 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,899 using the latest closing price.

Jeetinder Singh Mahal, the Executive Officer of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 900 shares at $22.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that Jeetinder Singh Mahal is holding shares at $20,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.67 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jasper Therapeutics Inc stands at 11.69. The total capital return value is set at -1.83. Equity return is now at value -101.34, with -85.84 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -71.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.