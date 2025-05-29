Evaluating the Impact of -8.89 Increase on Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc’s (APUS) Stock

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.53% for APUS’s stock, with a -9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc (AMEX: APUS) Right Now?

The public float for APUS is 2.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On May 29, 2025, APUS’s average trading volume was 272.89K shares.

APUS) stock’s latest price update

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc (AMEX: APUS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that Hopewell, New Jersey, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“Apimeds” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is in the process of developing Apitox, an intradermally administered bee venom-based toxin which potentially exhibits diverse therapeutic effects, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,375,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on May 9, 2025, under the symbol “APUS.”

APUS Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APUS fell by -11.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APUS starting from Kim Christopher, who purchase 19,770 shares at the price of $1.82 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Kim Christopher now owns 19,770 shares of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc, valued at $35,981 using the latest closing price.

Kim Christopher, the Chairman and CMO of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc, purchase 7,730 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Kim Christopher is holding 27,500 shares at $14,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APUS

The total capital return value is set at 1.26.

Based on Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc (APUS), the company’s capital structure generated -0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc (APUS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.