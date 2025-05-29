Evaluating the Impact of -5.91 Increase on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s (UNCY) Stock

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a 0.84% increase in the past week, with a -10.75% drop in the past month, and a 1.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for UNCY’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UNCY is 100.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of UNCY was 886.99K shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNCY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for UNCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNCY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $6 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNCY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for UNCY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2024.

UNCY Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5939. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw -27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

The total capital return value is set at -2.74. Equity return is now at value -2355.27, with -52.73 for asset returns.

Based on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -56.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -858.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -36.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.