Evaluating the Impact of -3.50 Increase on Embraer S.A. ADR’s (ERJ) Stock

The stock of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen a -3.70% decrease in the past week, with a 3.31% gain in the past month, and a 9.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) is above average at 21.62x. The 36-month beta value for ERJ is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ERJ is 181.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on May 29, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ERJ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.91. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 13.36, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.