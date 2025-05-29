Evaluating the Impact of -3.21 Increase on Mannkind Corp’s (MNKD) Stock

The stock of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has seen a -6.54% decrease in the past week, with a -13.95% drop in the past month, and a -25.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for MNKD’s stock, with a -30.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Right Now?

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNKD is 294.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.77% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MNKD was 2.02M shares.

MNKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has decreased by -3.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will team up with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly, who is living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) for a one-of-a-kind experience with Detroit area youth and families during the week of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in downtown Detroit.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNKD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

MNKD Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Mannkind Corp saw -36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Binder Steven B., who sale 12,078 shares at the price of $4.40 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Binder Steven B. now owns 989,343 shares of Mannkind Corp, valued at $53,143 using the latest closing price.

Thomson David, the EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary of Mannkind Corp, sale 2,345 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Thomson David is holding 879,546 shares at $10,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mannkind Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.26.

Based on Mannkind Corp (MNKD), the company’s capital structure generated -4.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 77.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.